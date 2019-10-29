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10/29/19 #TWINSPIES: Col. Vindman Bro's, UN DS FF's Thwarted #2ndIsrael
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90 views • October 30, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/29: Alexie Vindman testified today as a "person on the call" with POTUS and Zelensky. However, the Vindman brothers are deep state recruits from childhood. Meanwhile, NATO scrambles to prevent US/Turkey alliance and FF operations halted.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Mack Thornberry legalized Propoganda before Obama left office:
http://truth4change.com/mainstream-me...
Please watch George Webb's excellent reporting on the Vindman brothers and their dubious intent:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cltp...
Please explore the Russian Jewish mafia crime world of Little Odessa, where the Vindman brothers were brought in to be recruited by intelligence:
https://russianmafiagangster.blogspot...
https://www.davidicke.com/article/508...
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/29/us...
Please watch Ole Daamgard on Alfred Webre's channel discuss the update on NATO's emergency meeting when the EU/UN FF's were prevented by citizen awareness and the US/Turkey/Russia actions in Syria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAoQZ...
Now, today, we see Congress attempt to revive the Ottoman Turk Armenian genocide in order to derail the US/Turkey alliance in NATO
https://www.rollcall.com/news/congres...
Please watch Syrian Girl's astute analysis on creating a 2nd Israel. After US congress today holding hearing to deem the Ottoman Turks slaughter of the Armenians a genocide (which it was but has never been acknowledged as such), we can see there is a plan to start another Syrian incursion...
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/stat...
FYI:
https://www.rothschildarchive.org/fam...
Kincade Fire and The Geysers:
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/t...
Please watch POTUS announce the SURGE to eradicate MS-13 and announce to the country that American police are supported:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QctxX...
Plasma fires in CA: Please sub to Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K60Fb...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
81.3K subscribers
10/29: Alexie Vindman testified today as a "person on the call" with POTUS and Zelensky. However, the Vindman brothers are deep state recruits from childhood. Meanwhile, NATO scrambles to prevent US/Turkey alliance and FF operations halted.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Mack Thornberry legalized Propoganda before Obama left office:
http://truth4change.com/mainstream-me...
Please watch George Webb's excellent reporting on the Vindman brothers and their dubious intent:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cltp...
Please explore the Russian Jewish mafia crime world of Little Odessa, where the Vindman brothers were brought in to be recruited by intelligence:
https://russianmafiagangster.blogspot...
https://www.davidicke.com/article/508...
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/29/us...
Please watch Ole Daamgard on Alfred Webre's channel discuss the update on NATO's emergency meeting when the EU/UN FF's were prevented by citizen awareness and the US/Turkey/Russia actions in Syria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAoQZ...
Now, today, we see Congress attempt to revive the Ottoman Turk Armenian genocide in order to derail the US/Turkey alliance in NATO
https://www.rollcall.com/news/congres...
Please watch Syrian Girl's astute analysis on creating a 2nd Israel. After US congress today holding hearing to deem the Ottoman Turks slaughter of the Armenians a genocide (which it was but has never been acknowledged as such), we can see there is a plan to start another Syrian incursion...
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/stat...
FYI:
https://www.rothschildarchive.org/fam...
Kincade Fire and The Geysers:
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/t...
Please watch POTUS announce the SURGE to eradicate MS-13 and announce to the country that American police are supported:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QctxX...
Plasma fires in CA: Please sub to Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K60Fb...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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