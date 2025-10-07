Portland Cops Gone Rogue: Protecting Antifa Thugs While Jailing Journalists!

Portland's descent into chaos! In this city soaked in rain and radicalism, the Portland Police Department has traded their badges for black bloc solidarity. We're talking journalists like Nick Sortor getting tackled and arrested for daring to film the madness, and Katie Daviscourt hunting down her flagpole-wielding attacker—only for the cops to shrug it off like it's just another Tuesday latte run.These aren't guardians of the law; they're enablers of anarcho-tyranny, sparing brick-throwing Antifa psychos while criminalizing truth-tellers. From ICE facility sieges turning into war zones to Democrat overlords like AOC and Newsom inciting sedition against Trump's mandate, Portland is a petri dish of commie-fueled insanity. As Solzhenitsyn warned, it's a system that spares the criminal and crushes the opponent—boom!We demand justice: Fire the oath-breaking cops! Lock up the seditionist city council! This isn't policing; it's a protection racket for trust-fund terrorists. Wake up, America, before the next Molotov cocktail finds your doorstep.If you're fed up with the blue-haired revolution and want real talk on the frontlines of freedom, smash that LIKE button, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered rants, and drop a comment: Is Portland beyond saving?#PortlandRiots #AntifaExposed #PoliceBetrayal #FreeSpeech #Sedition #AnarchoTyranny #TrumpMandate #JournalistAttacks





