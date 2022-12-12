Here We Go! Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, & the WHO Just Simulated Another Pandemic

Almost 3 years to the day, the same people behind Event 201 just completed a desktop simulation for a new Enterovirus originating near Brazil. The virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affects children.

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/index.html

Mirrored - Chief Nerd

Thanks to Brenda C for Link

