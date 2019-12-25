Jesus or Barabbas

Jesus or BarabbasMatthew 27 :1-21 When the morning was come, all the chief priests and elders of the people took counsel against Jesus to put him to death:2 And when they had bound him, they led him away, and delivered him to Pontius Pilate the governor.Matthew 27: 15-1615 Now at that feast the governor was wont to release unto the people a prisoner, whom they would.16 And they had then a notable prisoner, called Barabbas.Mark 15:77 And there was one named Barabbas, which lay bound with them that had made insurrection with him, who had committed murder in the insurrection.Matthew 27 :17-2117 Therefore when they were gathered together, Pilate said unto them, Whom will ye that I release unto you? Barabbas, or Jesus which is called Christ?18 For he knew that for envy they had delivered him.19 When he was set down on the judgment seat, his wife sent unto him, saying, Have thou nothing to do with that just man: for I have suffered many things this day in a dream because of him.20 But the chief priests and elders persuaded the multitude that they should ask Barabbas, and destroy Jesus.21 The governor answered and said unto them, Whether of the twain will ye that I release unto you? They said, Barabbas.Luke23:1010 And the chief priests and scribes stood and vehemently accused him.Luke23:1818 And they cried out all at once, saying, Away with this man, and release unto us Barabbas:Matthew 27 :22-2622 Pilate saith unto them, What shall I do then with Jesus which is called Christ? They all say unto him, Let him be crucified.23 And the governor said, Why, what evil hath he done? But they cried out the more, saying, Let him be crucified.24 When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.25 Then answered all the people, and said, His blood be on us, and on our children.26 Then released he Barabbas unto them: and when he had scourged Jesus, he delivered him to be crucified.