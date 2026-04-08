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​Resurrection Day…the Day of Absolute Control & Power 4-7-26@4:04 AM Shared 4-8-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A short word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning His resurrection power. Afterwards, I discuss the 8 Direct Judgments against America-Babylon from Jesus Christ.

Amos 3:7-8

7 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.

8 The lion hath roared, who will not fear? the Lord God hath spoken, who can but prophesy?


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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Bridgeport, AL. 35740


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