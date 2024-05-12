Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for May 8, 2024

Quo Vadis





Dear children of mine:





How much I love them, how much I love them! They are My beloved children, how much I love them!





I WANT TO bare MY LOVE IN EACH OF YOU.





THAT IS WHY I HAVE CALLED YOU TO BE LIKE MY MOTHER: AN INEXHAUSTIBLE SOURCE OF LOVE WHERE ALL SOULS FIND RELIEF AT ALL TIMES.





Beloved children: the advance of nature over the nations continues and My children without listening to me, they face me.





Even in the midst of the pain of his brothers, human selfishness prevails to satisfy his worldly desires.





Human hearts of stone do not sympathize with the suffering of their brothers.





A CLOUD HAS HOVERED OVER THE EARTH, A CLOUD OF EVIL ATTRACTING CONTRADICTION, MISTREATMENT, ANGUISH, LACK OF FAITH, ANGER AND LEADING You TO MAKE VERY WRONG DECISIONS on HUMAN CREATURES, TO ALL.





THAT'S WHY You SHOULD STAY ON SPIRITUAL ALERT.





Without listening to My Calls and rejecting them, the hearts of stone do not sympathize with anything until they come before Me out of necessity.





My Love is Mercy and at the same time Justice, you must know it because not everyone who says: "Lord, Lord will enter the Kingdom of Heaven, but the one who does the Will of My Father from Heaven".





The moment is escalating, My children, the nations become insecure unintentionally and humanity becomes crazy.





Terrorism takes what is not their property, infering My children and leading them to stand up against each other, they fall into the trap and in moments they see themselves in the streets being prey to the disorders propitiated by those who have adhered to evil.





My children are led to rise up and that is why they suffer, darkening the senses and generalizing evil in all acting and acting human.





My Word generates doubts and discord in the face of the influence of evil that will persecute those who remain faithful to Me and more those who do not believe in Me.





Beloved children, conflicts are accentuated and humanity aware of the danger that this means, prepares in spirit and materially with what is possible.





The sun continues to cause severe damage to communications and electricity is lost in some places.





Pray My children, pray for your brothers from Brazil and from all the countries of the world where My children suffer greatly because of nature or because of the hand of the same man.





Pray My children, pray for your brothers from the United States who suffer.





Pray My children, pray and repair for the sins of the whole world.





Pray My children, pray, Taiwan is news and led to suffer.





Pray My children, pray for those My children, who worshipping human creatures agreed with the Devil, lead them to forget the pain of others.





Pray My children, pray, the sun of being a friend of man goes to scourge him.





Pray My children, pray, several countries are invaded by the sea.





PRAYER IS VERY IMPORTANT AT THIS TIME AND ONWARDS.





Although you must understand that prayer is action, it is not static, you must give it life with works and deeds in favor of your brothers and sisters.





Help each other, be benevolent and understanding in the face of the food shortage that is already felt in all countries.





EVIL HAS BEEN INTHRONED IN HUMANITY, NOW YOU MUST TAKE it OUT From WITHIN HUMANITY THROUGH MY LOVE, UNTIL MY LOVE WINS IN EACH OF YOU AND MY ANGEL OF PEACE, WITH WORDS OF ETERNAL LIFE, MAKES YOU PART OF HEAVENLY JOY.





Beware, my children, beware!





Diseases are spreading rapidly on Earth, and each time the disease is more serious.





My Mother will always accompany you, without fear they will continue to be creatures of immovable faith.





United in My Cross and in My Glory.





Your Jesus.





The following COMMENTARY was given to LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:





Brothers and sisters:





In gratitude to Our beloved Lord Jesus Christ for His infinite Love for us, I invite you brothers and sisters to be all of Our Most Holy Mother and as breast fed babies, trusted in the protection of Our Lord Jesus Christ and Our Most Holy Mother, let us dedicate to them prayers of praise and a work and act worthy of the children of God.





Let's pray together:





Sweet Mother, protection of the helpless,

come with your love to sow peace

in the arid terrain of the human heart.





Help us to be new creatures

in the Love of Your Divine Son

and follow us lighting the road,

to look at you at all times as a Mother and Teacher.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKRCeThOylQ