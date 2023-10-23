A Palestinian Journalist in the Gaza Strip - Rushes to a Hospital - with Two Babies Rescued from Under the Rubble - after an Israeli Strike this afternoon

A Palestinian journalist in the Gaza strip rushes to hospital with two babies rescued from under the rubble after an Israeli strike this afternoon.
Cynthia... Thankful that these 2 are alive. It's so horrible, I've seen so very many babies and children, suffering, but most are dead, ... left without parents alive. Only a few videos that I will post, most are too horrific and sad. Half of the Gaza population are children.
This genocide, by the zionist bastards, must stop.
