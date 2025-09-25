Part 1: May that name be blotted out; what does that mean? How did that get added in!!!!????

Join us for a new series called "Scripture Deep Diving" where we will dig into the deeper things of the scriptures and show you how we research and answer questions as they come along. This is not for the faint of heart but for those that really want to dig deeper on the words of the scripture to get to the roots of the words and what is the true meaning of the scriptures that are being presented to us in the English language.

For the first 8 videos in this series, we have Steven with us that has researched the Etymology and English language related to the Word of Yahweh for over 20 years and we have, Joachim, a Hebrew language expert bringing in the culture and wording usage of the scriptural words.

