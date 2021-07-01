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#31 TRUMP'S NC GOP SPEECH DISSECTED, COVID-19, PCR TEST, VAX VS JAB, MRNA SPIKE PROTEIN PANDEMIC
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51 views • July 01, 2021
Episode #31 6/7/21 I tear apart the tell tale signs of the cabal oozing out of Trump's speech at the GOP Convention in North Carolina. The true pandemic is the poisons in the jabs, the swabs and some of the masks. There is an ongoing mass murder campaign killing people in care homes with sedatives and dehydration.
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