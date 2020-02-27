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Red alert! Must watch! CDC sounding the alarm! CDC telling Americans to prepare!
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118 views • February 27, 2020
Get your FREE Prepper's Checklist that way you'll know what to buy to stack the deck in your favor against the coronavirus.
http://bit.ly/supplieschecklist
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As the threat to the coronavirus gets closer to home, the CDC had no other choice but to downplay the severity of the spread of the virus.
But don't be fooled there are political and economical agendas behind downplaying the danger at our doorstep.
It is time to prepare, to gather your supplies and avoid the widespread "Panic-buy" that will result in inevitable shortages.
This is the exact reason we've been preparing and teaching others to do the same. Because it's not a matter of if but when it happens.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get your FREE Prepper's Checklist that way you'll know what to buy to stack the deck in your favor against the coronavirus.
http://bit.ly/supplieschecklist
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
http://bit.ly/supplieschecklist
------------------------------------------------------
As the threat to the coronavirus gets closer to home, the CDC had no other choice but to downplay the severity of the spread of the virus.
But don't be fooled there are political and economical agendas behind downplaying the danger at our doorstep.
It is time to prepare, to gather your supplies and avoid the widespread "Panic-buy" that will result in inevitable shortages.
This is the exact reason we've been preparing and teaching others to do the same. Because it's not a matter of if but when it happens.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get your FREE Prepper's Checklist that way you'll know what to buy to stack the deck in your favor against the coronavirus.
http://bit.ly/supplieschecklist
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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