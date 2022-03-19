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Devolution Part 3 — Continuity of Government, Patel Patriot, 14 Jul 2021
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51 views • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 3 — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 14 𝐉𝐮𝐥 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
Patrick Gunnels begins reading right away at 0:00. Text is not displayed during reading of the article, as Patrick normally does.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
"Continuity of operations (COOP) planning has been utilized by the United States since the Cold War as an effort to preserve the continuity of government (COG) in the event of a Nuclear Attack. Executive order 12656 laid the ground work and defined what a constitutes as a national security emergency."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/d...
Patrick Gunnels begins reading right away at 0:00. Text is not displayed during reading of the article, as Patrick normally does.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
"Continuity of operations (COOP) planning has been utilized by the United States since the Cold War as an effort to preserve the continuity of government (COG) in the event of a Nuclear Attack. Executive order 12656 laid the ground work and defined what a constitutes as a national security emergency."
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