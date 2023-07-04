Part.2 Soldering continue VIDEO!

This is part 2. of soldering, I was able to get a bit more fancy Through the Video editing part! I am learning as I go. Also always remember guys, My videos is for Entertaining purposes only. Always check your local experts for professional advise! Now that been said please continue to join me on this little adventure and see where this all leads down the path.
Thank you Brighteon Family!!
Credits background Audio: Stewart X at Audius.co
Background Audio: Sade Remix songs- over Soundcloud
Guys Welcome to feel free to always Donate to my Channel!
Epic Pay:
[email protected]c.tech
Monero send Monero Cash:
47psqH2quFN5eQe5bSh7roYktoT7tHSxeJzPKevaekXz8HDToeMSDYYQoitz8WQCotfo3XTcoQ1qeTQrFLwW7Ff1E5hZQpc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.