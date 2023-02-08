Ukraine Update Feb 8, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the units from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ivanovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 66th Mechanized, 25th Airborne, 95th Airborne Assault, and 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ Over 100 personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the complex firepower and offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces against AFU units, have resulted in the elimination of over 90 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Ilyichovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces has neutralized the manpower and hardware of 1st Tank and 92nd Mechanized brigades of the AFU near Ugledar and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 4 AFU ordnance depots have been neutralized near Razliv, Dobrovolye, and Novoekonomicheskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has lost over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers, 2 D-30 howitzers, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, the periodic firepower and artillery operations, conducted against the concentrations of manpower and hardware of the enemy, have resulted in the elimination of up to 20 Ukrainian personnel, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 AFU ordnance depot near Tarasa Shevchenko (Kherson region).

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 86 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 139 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry