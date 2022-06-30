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(Top 3) Religions and Abortion, June 30, 2022
RizoliTV
RizoliTV
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11 views • July 01, 2022

Dianna and Diane discuss the Topic of which 3 major religions (Christian, jew, muslim) support or oppose abortion.


*** SNIPPITS AND SNAPPITS https://snippits-and-slappits.blogspot.com/search?q=abortion

LAUGH KNOWLEDGEABLY AT OUR ENEMY. THE DEVIL AND HIS BROOD HATE TO BE MOCKED.


*** E. Michael Jones - Role of jews and abortion

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vtJEiEFjj15G/

https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/2352755108/E-M--Jones-and-The-Designed-Plan--Brave-New-World--June-28--2022

https://rumble.com/v1afz4c-some-cerebral-thoughts-emj-6-28-22.html

https://odysee.com/@RizoliTV:d/The-End-of-Roe-V.-Wade-and-the-Empire:e


Other than his Catholic nonsense EMJ is right on!!! The jews entered the picture with abortion. The rise of jews in our culture. Jews switched their allegiance from the civil rights movement to Israel ... then the holocaust. "The Painted Bird." Jews began to dominate and take control of our culture. We have been living under the jews' religion (for 49 years) with 'abortion is the jewish sacrament' that and sodomy. You were either a 'fetus'=goyim (subhuman-everyone) or 'JEWISH PRIVILEGE'. "Truth is the opinion of the powerful." Medicine is corrupted. BIG PHARMA sickens and kills. Antisemitism= ANYTHING the jews don't like then they pick up stones to kill.


*** How Religious Leaders are Reacting to the ROE V WADE Reversal Decision

https://time.com/6191048/religious-abortion-roe-reaction/


*** While Roe v Wade was overturned because there is nothing in the Constitution that legitimately conveys a right to abortion this lovely young lady highlights some spot-on points about how the Lunatic Left set the stage for it being time to do away with this horrendous, weakly contrived ruling. Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg thought it was a horribly reasoned ruling!

https://kickthemallout.com/article.php/V-Roe_V_Wade-The_Left_Has_No_One_To_Blame_But_Themselves


Jews want to continue to murder innocent babies as an exercise of their religious freedom

https://www.npr.org/2022/06/26/1107722531/some-jewish-groups-blast-the-end-of-roe-as-a-violation-of-their-religious-belief


Keywords
abortionjewsreligion
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