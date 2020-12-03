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COVID-19: The Great Reset, (DUTCH)
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26 views • December 03, 2020
Sinds de COVID-19 pandemie de wereld bederft is het vooral het breken met de waarheid dat tot het nieuwe normaal lijkt te behoren. Wie probeert om de processen van de maatregelen te volgen moet ophouden met coherent denken.
Zo ook in het boek over de mogelijk komende Great Reset door Klaus Schwab, de organisator van de jaarlijkse bijeenkomst van het World Economic Forum in Davos. De bijeenkomst in 2021 zal als thema hebben The Great Reset.
COVID-19: The Great Reset door Klaus Schwab, Thierry Malleret , https://amzn.eu/dpLNqYM , Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY8Q50s6tMHBnla2zR44-cg
Zo ook in het boek over de mogelijk komende Great Reset door Klaus Schwab, de organisator van de jaarlijkse bijeenkomst van het World Economic Forum in Davos. De bijeenkomst in 2021 zal als thema hebben The Great Reset.
COVID-19: The Great Reset door Klaus Schwab, Thierry Malleret , https://amzn.eu/dpLNqYM , Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY8Q50s6tMHBnla2zR44-cg
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