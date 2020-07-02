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Hawley calls investigation into St. Louis gun couple an 'abuse of power'
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12 views • July 02, 2020
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says the couple defending their home from protesters in St. Louis should not be charged and calls for a change to the Republican vetting process for high court nominees.
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