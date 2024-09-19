German tanks are burning again near Kursk (Russian region). Our drone operators destroyed another German tank "Leopard 2A6".

Adding: The losses of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk direction over the past day amounted to more than 300 personnel and 14 units of armored vehicles, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Russian forces repelled three attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the border towards the settlements of Novy Put, Malaya Obukhovka, and Medvezhye.



