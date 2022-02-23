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Illuminati Message for Putin: Biden Speech On “Tuesday” At 2:22 on 2/22/22
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1434 views • February 23, 2022
It appears that the Illuminati sent a cryptic message to Vladimir Putin today. The US President’s speech was on “Tuesday” at 2:22 on 2/22/22. Was it a coincidence or was there a hidden meaning in the timing of President Biden’s speech?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/22/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/22/22
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