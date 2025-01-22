BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DJT Did More In A Day Than Joe Did In His Career
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
3 months ago

Americans voted for Donald Trump because they saw these systems/institutions being gamed.

Every single part of society was being gamed by the left.

Finally, Americans got pushed too far.

Trump is redefining what a human being can do in 24 hours.

He did more in a day than Biden did in his damn career.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (21 January 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6367466651112

greg gutfelddonald trumpexecutive orderjoe bidenwwg1wgamagajessica tarlovunityamerica firstgolden agencswicexecutive actionagenda 47agenda47trump effect45-47
