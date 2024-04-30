Create New Account
This Is Exactly What Mao Did
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

Cultural Revolution

* Next lesson in the totalitarianism playbook: color revolutions are coordinated.

* We the people pay for it.

* Our $ is being laundered to create/underwrite the chaos as well as the gaslighting.

* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.

* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.

* Don’t fall for it.

* We have a common enemy — and evil has a signature.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3574: Full On Assault Of Western Beliefs (30 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4shn6e-episode-3574-full-on-assault-of-western-beliefs.html

Keywords
activismdivide and conquercommunismcultural revolutionmoney launderingliberalismchaoscoupfascismmarxismprogressivismsteve bannoninfiltrationregime changeleftismsubversiongaslightingradicalismtotalitarianismcollectivismextremismcolor revolutiondestabilization

