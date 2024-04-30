This Is Exactly What Mao Did

Cultural Revolution
* Next lesson in the totalitarianism playbook: color revolutions are coordinated.
* We the people pay for it.
* Our $ is being laundered to create/underwrite the chaos as well as the gaslighting.
* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.
* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.
* Don’t fall for it.
* We have a common enemy — and evil has a signature.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3574: Full On Assault Of Western Beliefs (30 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4shn6e-episode-3574-full-on-assault-of-western-beliefs.html
