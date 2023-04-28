Global Population Reduced by 1 BILLION Since 2021 – Media Blackout

A disturbing new analysis has revealed that the globalist elite have already murdered one billion people in cold blood since the Covid plandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting world in January 2020.

For years now the globalist elite have been telling us about their plans to depopulate the Earth from 8 billion people to just 500 million, but most people have preferred to cover their ears and pretend nothing is awry. Unfortunately for the sheeple, the days of being able to pretend everything is OK are rapidly coming to an end.

You won’t hear about this on mainstream media. In fact, mainstream media has been enlisted to do everything they can to cover up, suppress, and bury this news.

Mirrored -

The People's Voice