Glycol is used to distribute nano tech self assembling, monitoring, and mrna technology and yes it is in your food. This matches our book of the fourth beast system rising that is transhumanism / AI / hive mind / graphene heads / iron mixed with clay. The nano tech medicine is admitted to be toxic. Must listen.



Nano Tech Medicine Issues Acronyms from Video

PAP - An enzyme produced by the prostate. It may be found in increased amounts in men who have prostate cancer. Also called prostatic acid phosphatase.

SAP. Systolic Arterial Pressure.

CARPA - Non-cardiac Chest Pain Evaluation and Treatment Study

CO – Cardiac output

PCO2 - The partial pressure of carbon dioxide is the measure of carbon dioxide within arterial or venous blood. It often serves as a marker of sufficient alveolar ventilation within the lungs.

Anti-Drug Antibody (ADA) assay

Evidence Nano Tech is in the food

https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-there-a-nano-tech-sleep-kill-cell-in-you-activated-by-a-frequency-fdr-147/

Risky side of Nano Medicine - https://youtu.be/eHWdAu-dK9g

You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

If you appreciate our videos, please consider partnering with us: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/





What to Look for in Ingredients that Could Carry Nano Tech

