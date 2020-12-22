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Should We Allow Criminals to Run Our Country? You Decide Mon Dec 21 2020
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16 views • December 22, 2020
Our country is being overrun by corrupt non-stop evil ones telling us what to do and how to do it - doling out our money to fat cat fellow corrupt inductors and individuals...what are we going to do about it?
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