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NURSE CONTINUES TO SPEAK OUT - NURSE FIGHTING AGAINST THE SHEEP!
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71 views • May 08, 2021
Since speaking out the first time, she finds herself being attacked by sheep, this nurse defends us against those who hate the fact we won't take the gene therapy injection.
Source: Adverse Reaction To The New Normal VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Source: Adverse Reaction To The New Normal VIA JIM CRENSHAW
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