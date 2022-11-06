Chrystia Freeland loan

World EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL. High level banker spills the beans.... Chrystia Freeland was in the USA LAST WEEK to secure a 500 BILLION dollar loan for Canada. Secretly. Without our knowledge or consent. NOBODY IN THE WORLD is talking about this. We need to FORCE THIS ISSUE into MAINSTREAM MEDIA. - your friendly neighborhood Chris Sky.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.