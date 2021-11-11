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MAUREEN MCDONNELL WITH LARRY PALEVSKY, M.D. - THE LOST ART OF HEALING AND COVID JAB CONCERNS
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Maureen McDonnell, BSN interviews Larry Palevsky, M.D. in this conversation about the lost art of healing our children and why parents need to think long and hard to before giving the Covid jab to their kids.
Maureen McDonnell is a long-time pediatric, holistic nurse and founder of Millions Against Medical Mandates. Larry Palevsky, M.D. is one of the most knowledgeable pediatricians in regards to how to prevent and treat illness in children. He discusses how the COVID injection will destroy children's health and in some cases their lives. This is quite frankly one of the most important interviews to listen to and share. Please send it to everyone you know.
https://rumble.com/user/MAMM
Maureen McDonnell is a long-time pediatric, holistic nurse and founder of Millions Against Medical Mandates. Larry Palevsky, M.D. is one of the most knowledgeable pediatricians in regards to how to prevent and treat illness in children. He discusses how the COVID injection will destroy children's health and in some cases their lives. This is quite frankly one of the most important interviews to listen to and share. Please send it to everyone you know.
https://rumble.com/user/MAMM
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