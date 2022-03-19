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WAR CRIMINAL AND MASS MURDER HYPOCRITES AND CYNICS PAR EXCELLENCE
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130 views • March 19, 2022
WAR CRIMINAL AND MASS MURDER HYPOCRITES AND CYNICS PAR EXCELLENCE
Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laid flowers at a Ukrainian church in Chicago as a sign of support for Ukraine.
Why they did not lay flowers at Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni mosques is still unclear.
Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laid flowers at a Ukrainian church in Chicago as a sign of support for Ukraine.
Why they did not lay flowers at Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni mosques is still unclear.
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