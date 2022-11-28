KIM KARDASHIAN WAS (((SHAKEN))) BY #BALENCIAGA GROOMER-RIDDLED 📸🦄 PHOTO SHOOT

https://archive.ph/Z1gjT Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/dt6iPNz.png





Kim Kardashian spoke out against her beloved Balenciaga brand Sunday, nearly one week after controversial ad campaigns were pulled featuring imagery of children holding teddy bears in sexually suggestive costumes:

https://i.imgur.com/jyGHlxa.png

https://i.imgur.com/h1IV1Bu.png





“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she shared across her social media platforms.





“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Kim Kardashian

@KimKardashian

·

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1597017102665142272





I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

11:58 PM · Nov 27, 2022

Read the full conversation on Twitter





While Kim said she was happy the ads were removed, she wasn’t ready to give up on the luxury company entirely and will wait to see what kind of “accountability” Balenciaga takes going forward.





“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology,” she wrote. “In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”





She added, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”





Kim starred in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, and has been a loyal follower of the designs from the Spanish haute couture brand.





Kim was one of the many stars to storm the runway at Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection show, where she wore a skin-tight, black dress with a plunging neckline and gloves.





Creative director Demna also enlisted the help of Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn to unveil his second couture collection for Balenciaga.





Read the full story here:

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/kim-kardashian-shaken-balenciaga-campaign-reevaluating-brand-ties-post-controversial-bondage-ad







https://nypost.com/2022/11/25/balenciaga-files-25m-suit-against-bdsm-teddy-bear-ad-producers/





https://nypost.com/2022/11/23/balenciaga-bdsm-teddy-bear-photographer-addresses-backlash/





https://twitter.com/shoe0nhead/status/1594532715126202368





DEATHCON666 coming Shapiro, Ye, Trump, DeSantis, Pfizer https://t.me/mediapreview/493 Two screenshots. Click link above, to see 2nd. Only one previews.

https://gab.com/CANST/posts/109419640314037681





https://www.goyimtv.com/v/1060968679/Ye-s-Handler-thing-is-way-worse-then-I-Originally-thought - VfB says Ye was drugged in public 6 years ago, and no one did a bloody thing to stop it - Paul Romano is discussing it





https://pagesix.com/2022/11/28/kim-kardashian-breaks-silence-on-controversial-balenciaga-kids-ad-campaign/