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MrTruthBomb: John Durham Episode One 'Durham Is Coming'[14.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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222 views • May 15, 2022
Note: Are you starting to 'see' the 'picture' now?
Thinks are 'connected' and have been planned for centuries and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Predictive Programming (MKultra) and Social Engineering for centuries wirh many Controlled Opposition Psyops to make the 'Problem-Reaction-Solution' with TV (Tell a Vision & Satanic Witchcraft Spells Sorcery) to make the masses in Mass Psychosis and Cognitive Dissonance and take Big Pharmas Pharmacia (Sorcery) disguised as a Medicine = Vaccine... WAKE UP!

Source: Showing 20 of 103 matches.:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20trump&;kind=video&sort=new

Donald Trump - The 'Vaccine' and 5G 'Salesman'...[26.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Onp5nf0t3joC/

Trump's 'Faces' of The 'Vaccine' Death: Sports Edition! [29.04.2029]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dgQDg8bNY0zU/

Donald Trump Exposed! [27.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDSPCM1wpbeN/

Donald Trump is a Pedophile - The Facts! [Nov 4, 2016]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ShShjh6DIVO/

Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanic Witchcraft Spells Sorcery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web

MrTruthBomb - 30435 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4PZwI8wtpVBt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/

In this series we will look at the on-going investigation by John ‘The Bull’ Durham as he investigates the fake Russian hoax perpetrated by the Globalist Deep State to attack the MAGA King, President Donald Trump.

HELP FIGHT THE DEEP STATE BY SUPPORTING:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
Brian Cates - https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
TECHNO FOG - https://substack.com/profile/26447884-techno-fog
Stormy Patriot Joe - https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21
Red Pill Pharmacist Chat - https://t.me/RedPillPharmacist_Chat
EyeDropMedia - https://www.eyedropmedia.com
Kashs Corner - theepochtimes.com/c-kashs-corner
Buy Patriot hero George Papadopoulos must own book here - https://www.amazon.com/George-Papadopoulos/e/B07M5SJS2K%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

SOURCE MATERIAL:
https://technofog.substack.com/p/the-clinton-campaign-is-about-to?s=w
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2022/02/12/john-durham-drops-a-shock-and-awe-filing-about-spying-on-donald-trump-n521239
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million?s=r
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/excellent-summary-durham-investigation-date-will-durham-destroy-national-security-state-just-hillary-clinton/
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/durham-probe-hillary-clinton-donald-trump-russia-jason-chaffetz
https://thefederalist.com/2022/01/26/6-new-revelations-from-the-john-durham-spygate-probe/
https://resistthemainstream.org/former-dni-john-ratcliffe-makes-a-prediction-on-durham-probe/?utm_source=telegram
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/john-durham-getting-close-jugular

MrTruthBomb TELEGRAM CHAT - https://t.me/+OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.?MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.?MrTruthBomb is not monetised.?Please feel free to download + share
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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