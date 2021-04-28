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EUTHANASIA INJECTION? WHY ARE WE VACCINATING PEOPLE AT BRINK OF DEATH?
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181 views • April 28, 2021
The CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) is filled with records of people in hospice, mostly elderly, given the vaccine and immediately dying. Why? Who benefits?
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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