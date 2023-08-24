US Hegemony at Heart of Ukraine Conflict + Japan Dumps Radioactive Water from Fukushima

- Russian President Vladimir Putin declares opposition to US-led unipolarism in a speech at the recent BRICS summit in South Africa;
- President Putin notes the role the US pursuit of hegemony plays in global wars including the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine;
- Austria's foreign minister notes that European security architecture cannot exclude Russia and its national security concerns;
- Japan begins pumping radioactive water from the Fukushima disaster into the ocean despite protests both at home and abroad;
▪️Follow Garland on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/GarlandNixon
▪️Dr. Leon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrWLeon
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/
TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.