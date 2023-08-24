Create New Account
US Hegemony at Heart of Ukraine Conflict + Japan Dumps Radioactive Water from Fukushima
Published 16 hours ago

- Russian President Vladimir Putin declares opposition to US-led unipolarism in a speech at the recent BRICS summit in South Africa;

- President Putin notes the role the US pursuit of hegemony plays in global wars including the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine;

- Austria's foreign minister notes that European security architecture cannot exclude Russia and its national security concerns;

- Japan begins pumping radioactive water from the Fukushima disaster into the ocean despite protests both at home and abroad;

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
japanfukushimathe new atlasus hegemony

