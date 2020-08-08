How I cut my PSA by 66% in 10 days from 5.29 to 1.73 In Aug 2016 (Now Aug 20 is 0.2)

My YOUTUBE Channel was removed in July 2019 after mentioning MMS solution. Since making this first video my PSA has further reduced to just 0.12 !!! My current protocol is partly in this video. After just removing around 150 liver and gallbladder stones last week (Aug 2020) I suggest cleaning the liver out first.

The three most potent things to do to achieve reduced cancer growth and reversal of the condition including stiffness and pain and general inflammation will be.......... The CDS protocol, combined with the Liver flush, and changing the diet, especially removing processed junk foods!

I suggest you read my info below, and come back to me for more detail if you need help with anything. I have a lot of detailed written info if you email me at andrewhurrell2000 at yahoo.com

1 Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Consuming a healthy diet rich in antioxidants from fruits vegetables and healthy fats is critical to support a healthy immune system, especially as we age. Pathogenic agents cannot thrive in alkaline environments which make eating fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy cell-supporting fats absolutely necessary. Lymphatic vessels exist at the site of the intestines and are easily susceptible to destruction from unhealthy diets. Maintaining a healthy gastrointestinal tract helps to ensure not only immune system healing but it also decreases your risk of developing obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Sadly with so much processed garbage, most of us are adding to the toxic load daily with a diet high in sugar, bad fats, dyes, chemicals, artificial flavourings, processed salts etc. Add to that heavy metals like lead and mercury (tooth fillings, and in the sea and the earth) as well as chlorine in the water supply, GMO crops and household chemicals, personal care products like deodorants, scents, shampoo, and toothpaste also can be a toxin. This is a lot to process.

So the key is getting as much toxicity out of the system as possible while ensuring that you get proper nutrition to ensure good gut function where 80% of our immune system comes from.

Most people diets are heavily acidic and can lead to gut problems and proper absorption and as a result deplete immune function.

Cancer protocol eliminates all those foods that cause the acidity load to be increased and further compromise our lymphatic systems ability to clear out then extra load of acid waste.

The protocol i adopted in 2016 has been adjusted and tweaked to further improve the outcome of those wishing to emulate my success on my own prostate cancer so my own protocol now is below ........

I DO NOT EAT ANY MEAT, FISH, OR DAIRY INCLUDING BUTTER, EGGS & CHEESES. This includes any product with eggs in the making of that product like some pastas, breads, pastries etc. No Sugar in a refined form.

I drink NO ALCOHOL (except on special occasions), (cooking with wine or beer is OK though) *NO WHITE BREAD (see below for allowable type of homemade bread ), CRACKERS, BISCUITS, CAKES, PASTRIES. I do not eat anything which may include any refined sugar or honey, maple syrup or artificial sweetener of ANY kind. Organic stevia is OK for sweetening also "xylotol" and "monk fruit" sugar as it does not spike blood sugar. Maple syrup or molasses can be used as "bait" for cancer though with bicarbonate of soda explained later

I eat whole fruit separately from other foods especially, Kiwi, Lemons, apples, blueberries, Strawberries', raspberries cranberries, loganberries, grapes, pineapple, oranges, limes, as well as tomato and avocado. Melons must be eaten separately and not mixed with other fruits. All fruit must be consumed at least two hours after any meal or at least 1 hour before other food. Porridge oats (organic preferably) are also ok and can be mixed with fruits

No flour (using yeast) should be used in a cancer diet (highly acidic), not even if whole grains are used.

However flour made from almonds, coconuts or chick peas and made with nuts will make a very nice bread with no eggs added.

DO NOT DRINK ANYTHING IN A CAN OR A BOTTLE, coffee is acceptable (one or two cups per day) coffee is acidic and also leeches minerals from the body as does tea. Decaf green tea is fine as are other teas like dandelion, hibiscus tea, The one i mainly drink is a ginger and Mango tea AMAZING !

ONLY Filtered water should be drunk as often as possible with lemon juice and organic ACV (sweetened with above in needed). Avoid drinking from plastic bottles as this can deliver PCB’S and other carcinogen.

Dark chocolate at least 92% (preferably diary free) can be eaten in moderation with a variety of nuts.

BICARB protocol. (*Note if doing the CLO2, MMS protocol this neutralizes the bicarb protocol and should not be used at the same time ) FOR DETAILS EMAIL ME