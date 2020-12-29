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Nurse who fainted after vaccination has been confirmed dead
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14582 views • December 29, 2020
The death of Tiffany Pontes Dover, the nurse who fainted after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on live television has been confirmed.
How many more deaths and crippling side effects are happening as a result of the vaccines?
If they covered up her death, they cover them all up!
How many more deaths and crippling side effects are happening as a result of the vaccines?
If they covered up her death, they cover them all up!
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