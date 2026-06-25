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WAR ROOM LIVE [3 of 3] Thursday 6/25/26 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network
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SCOTUS ALLOWS WHITE HOUSE TO BLOCK ASYLUM SEEKERS AT BORDER, REJECTS LAWSUIT ALLEGING ROUNDUP WEEDKILLER CAUSED CANCER, PLUS… MAJOR STUDY BLAMES IPHONE FOR COLLAPSING BIRTH RATE!

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