Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Jewish Solution
channel image
Vampire Slayer
25 Subscribers
61 views
Published Yesterday

Every seat of power in the United States is chaired by a Jew.

Nudelman at State, Garfinkle at DOJ, Schumer at Senate, Mayorkas at DHS, Yellen at Treasury, Weingarten at Teachers, Bernstein at Economic Advisors.

Yet any goy in a seat of power is overseen by a Jew.  "Israel is not our Allie". https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1879

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket