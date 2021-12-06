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Breaking The Trauma, Innerstanding Adversity & Stepping Into Fullness with Nate Max of Innate Awareness | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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2 views • December 06, 2021
Audio Podcast Version:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/12/06/breaking-the-trauma-innerstanding-adversity-stepping-into-fullness

Episode Article:
https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/12/06/breaking-the-trauma-innerstanding-adversity-stepping-into-fullness-with-nate-max-of-innate-awareness/

Last Time On:
https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/10-day-jungle-retreat-with-nate-max

Nate Max of Innate Awareness from the land down under is our guest in this very special edition of Factions Of Freedom. Previously, Nate has been on to discuss the importance of resetting yourself, purging the Matrix from your mind and the necessity of awakening to your deeper potential, and let’s just say he brought some of that flavor to today’s show. Initially we had agreed to do a show about the genocide taking place in Australia with the Aboriginals and the atrocities being committed with the poisonous jabs, but the conversation evolved into something much greater.

You see, something on the show we talk about quite frequently is the beauty of adversity. Nate joins us this week to update us on the land down under, but at the same time, why it’s important for us to focus on the greater battle here; you, humanity. Let’s make no mistake about it, we as humanity are under assault, we’re in a war. All this pain, adversity and change is forcing us to become who we really are. Throughout this transmission you’ll hear Nate and myself weave in-and-out of the realities unfolding before us.

In order to combat what’s unfolding, we have to think in a multifaceted, multi-pronged fashion. How will our actions affect our generation? Should we even be responding to our adversaries? Should we fit ourselves into the roles they need? The deeper questions beyond COVID and more are asked and answered in this episode. This is an episode for both beginners and long-time fans of the show because it reminds us all of what’s at stake; the children, our lives and the future.

Website:
https://www.innate-awareness.com/

Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/NatemaxHumanAlliance
Keywords
spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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