Ron Desantis Florida’s Governor Advises Against The Use Of Covid Jabs

MIRRORED from

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k6bnP3Vy3WSH/

October 4th, 2023.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis brings together several experts to evaluate the use of Covid jabs that the FDA has just approved. Members of this round table discussion are advising against the use of these vaccines for anyone under the age of 65. They also conclude that the elderly should not be misled into believing that there are clinical trials indicating these boosters are beneficial, which is untrue.