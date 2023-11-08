Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ron Desantis Florida’s Governor Advises Against The Use Of Covid Jabs
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3298 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k6bnP3Vy3WSH/ 

October 4th, 2023.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis brings together several experts to evaluate the use of Covid jabs that the FDA has just approved. Members of this round table discussion are advising against the use of these vaccines for anyone under the age of 65. They also conclude that the elderly should not be misled into believing that there are clinical trials indicating these boosters are beneficial, which is untrue.

Keywords
floridagovernorron desantisagainstcovid vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket