Rural Manitoba Encounters Greys in the Bedroom, Three Discs, and a Life of Mediumship (1 of 2)

In Part 1 of 2, Brian speaks with Monique Painchaud (North Burnaby, BC), whose lifelong contact story begins in rural Manitoba: toddler-age encounters with three small Greys beside her bed, a daylight sighting of three disc-shaped craft gliding silently over the family farm, and classic missing time. We trace how those early experiences opened into mediumship, spirit portrait art, and guide work (including Grey guides), plus family lineage hints (a great-great grandmother known locally for tarot). Monique also shares how extended meditation practice amplified perception—and why some traditions discourage mediumship.





Topics: childhood contact, telepathy, sound-muffling “snowfall” effect around craft, health episodes that followed, family premonition stories, Spiritualist Church training, courtroom-level drawing skills used for spirit portraits, and how she protects the work with intention and light.





▶ Part 2 (coming next): deeper dive into out-of-body episodes, guide communications, and what the “living craft” feeling is like from the inside.





