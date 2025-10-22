BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rural Manitoba Encounters Greys in the Bedroom, Three Discs, and a Life of Mediumship (1 of 2)
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 2 days ago

In Part 1 of 2, Brian speaks with Monique Painchaud (North Burnaby, BC), whose lifelong contact story begins in rural Manitoba: toddler-age encounters with three small Greys beside her bed, a daylight sighting of three disc-shaped craft gliding silently over the family farm, and classic missing time. We trace how those early experiences opened into mediumship, spirit portrait art, and guide work (including Grey guides), plus family lineage hints (a great-great grandmother known locally for tarot). Monique also shares how extended meditation practice amplified perception—and why some traditions discourage mediumship.


Topics: childhood contact, telepathy, sound-muffling “snowfall” effect around craft, health episodes that followed, family premonition stories, Spiritualist Church training, courtroom-level drawing skills used for spirit portraits, and how she protects the work with intention and light.


▶ Part 2 (coming next): deeper dive into out-of-body episodes, guide communications, and what the “living craft” feeling is like from the inside.


Subscribe & share to help thoughtful, gradual disclosure and serious experiencer testimony reach more people.


Read Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
ufosgreysdiscs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy