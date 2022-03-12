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A Digital Dollar?
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309 views • March 12, 2022
Fears Over Wealth Confiscation
* [Bidan]’s digital currency could turn into a dystopian, social credit nightmare
* Once they control the $, they control you completely.
* You’ll have no freedom whatsoever.
* The politicization of finance is underway — and enthusiasm for CBDC is something we should be worried about.
Editor’s Note: Pro Tips
* If it’s in a digital account, the cabal is coming for it.
* This is why they have herded us into a cashless society.
* They are ruthless; and there’s nothing they won’t freeze-and-seize.
* Every digital asset/currency could be vulnerable regardless of the account it’s held in (bank, brokerage, cryptocurrency etc).
* If it’s not physical, you don’t really own it.
* In bankster-speak, you’re an unsecured creditor.
* They did bail-ins several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts instead of doing a taxpayer-funded bail-out.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 and IMF have refined the process since then.
* Ever wonder why cryptos are portrayed as ‘digital gold’ — or how ‘decentralized’ they actually are?
* Got bullion?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
* [Bidan]’s digital currency could turn into a dystopian, social credit nightmare
* Once they control the $, they control you completely.
* You’ll have no freedom whatsoever.
* The politicization of finance is underway — and enthusiasm for CBDC is something we should be worried about.
Editor’s Note: Pro Tips
* If it’s in a digital account, the cabal is coming for it.
* This is why they have herded us into a cashless society.
* They are ruthless; and there’s nothing they won’t freeze-and-seize.
* Every digital asset/currency could be vulnerable regardless of the account it’s held in (bank, brokerage, cryptocurrency etc).
* If it’s not physical, you don’t really own it.
* In bankster-speak, you’re an unsecured creditor.
* They did bail-ins several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts instead of doing a taxpayer-funded bail-out.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 and IMF have refined the process since then.
* Ever wonder why cryptos are portrayed as ‘digital gold’ — or how ‘decentralized’ they actually are?
* Got bullion?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
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