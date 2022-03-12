A Digital Dollar?

Fears Over Wealth Confiscation

* [Bidan]’s digital currency could turn into a dystopian, social credit nightmare

* Once they control the $, they control you completely.

* You’ll have no freedom whatsoever.

* The politicization of finance is underway — and enthusiasm for CBDC is something we should be worried about.



Editor’s Note: Pro Tips

* If it’s in a digital account, the cabal is coming for it.

* This is why they have herded us into a cashless society.

* They are ruthless; and there’s nothing they won’t freeze-and-seize.

* Every digital asset/currency could be vulnerable regardless of the account it’s held in (bank, brokerage, cryptocurrency etc).

* If it’s not physical, you don’t really own it.

* In bankster-speak, you’re an unsecured creditor.

* They did bail-ins several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.

* That’s when they grab $ from private accounts instead of doing a taxpayer-funded bail-out.

* Those were test runs.

* The G20 and IMF have refined the process since then.

* Ever wonder why cryptos are portrayed as ‘digital gold’ — or how ‘decentralized’ they actually are?

* Got bullion?



Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022