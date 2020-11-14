Jesus is Resurrected

When Jesus encountered the two

disciples on the Emmaus road,

He revealed to them that all of the

Scripture is about Him,

and the passion this news stirred

within them prompted them to action;

telling others they had met the

resurrected Savior.

It is so very exciting to know that

the same man that people longed

for throughout many generations

did indeed come as was prophecied.

It is equally exciting to know that

this same man did everything he

was supposed to do, including

to defeat death, hell, and the grave.

Because He said He would rise again,

and did, we know that everything

He told us it true! We can also rise

from the grave and live forever with

Him in the place He created for us.

Come! Let me share this wonderful

news with you!