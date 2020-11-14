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Jesus is Resurrected
JPaul Fontan's God Channel
JPaul Fontan's God Channel
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17 views • November 14, 2020
When Jesus encountered the two
disciples on the Emmaus road,
He revealed to them that all of the
Scripture is about Him,
and the passion this news stirred
within them prompted them to action;
telling others they had met the
resurrected Savior.
It is so very exciting to know that
the same man that people longed
for throughout many generations
did indeed come as was prophecied.
It is equally exciting to know that
this same man did everything he
was supposed to do, including
to defeat death, hell, and the grave.
Because He said He would rise again,
and did, we know that everything
He told us it true! We can also rise
from the grave and live forever with
Him in the place He created for us.
Come! Let me share this wonderful
news with you!
Keywords
christjesuschristianresurrectionresurrected
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