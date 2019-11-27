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Rare Earth Salt Crystal Films and Clusters
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18 views • November 27, 2019
In this final video in the series we examine crystal films and clusters of rare earth salts. Scandium, yttrium, and several lanthanides are presented for your enjoyment. I also tried using different lighting techniques to bring out as much of the 3-D structure of the crystals as possible. In my opinion this is the best one yet since these crystals looked like nothing I've ever seen before.
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