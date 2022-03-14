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Ascendant - Source Transmission Full Album HQ
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31 views • March 14, 2022
► Buy: https://ambientascendant.bandcamp.com...
01. Source Transmission 0:00
02. Elliptical Memory 7:58
03. Fortran Drift 15:35
04. Ephemeris 22:18
05. Electronic Mirror 30:21
06. Solar Sea 37:59
07. The Milky Seas 43:30
08. Smoke Ring 50:48
09. InStasis 58:50
10. Scorpio 1:04:28
😎Psychedelic fashion, art, jewelry & accessories: https://www.psychedelicmuse.com/shop
01. Source Transmission 0:00
02. Elliptical Memory 7:58
03. Fortran Drift 15:35
04. Ephemeris 22:18
05. Electronic Mirror 30:21
06. Solar Sea 37:59
07. The Milky Seas 43:30
08. Smoke Ring 50:48
09. InStasis 58:50
10. Scorpio 1:04:28
😎Psychedelic fashion, art, jewelry & accessories: https://www.psychedelicmuse.com/shop
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