Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 4, 2024 – Western Europe collapsing, Ukraine crumbling while USA being CONQUERED by migrant INVADERS

- Economic Collapse in Western Europe and the United States

- Cultural Collapse in the UK, France and Germany

- Migrant Invasion and Takeover in the United States

- Political and Economic Collapse in Ukraine

- Interview with Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin

- The Role of Gold and Silver in Economic Resilience

- The #BRICS System and the New Settlement Currency

- The Weaponization of the #Dollar and the End of the Bretton Woods System

- The Role of Gold in the "Unit" Settlement Blockchain for BRICS

- Sermon #38 - Colossians - Jesus frees humanity from servitude, ancient rituals and government bureaucracy





