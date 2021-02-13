CONSPIRACY THEORY: How Many JOE BIDENS Are There? (2021)

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2Co 11:13KJV For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.

2Co 11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

2Co 11:15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.



2Co 11:13NLT These people are false apostles. They are deceitful workers who disguise themselves as apostles of Christ.

2Co 11:14 But I am not surprised! Even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.

2Co 11:15 So it is no wonder that his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. In the end they will get the punishment their wicked deeds deserve.



2Ti_3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.

Rev_18:23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.



Rev_19:20 And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.

Rev_20:10 And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.