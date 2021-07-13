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TEXAS DEMOCRATS FLEE STATE LIKE COWARDS
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170 views • July 13, 2021
Texas democrats amongst nationwide efforts are clearly playing to win no matter what the tool is scam it is they have to pull to get their way.
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