Combat work of artillery units of Ussuri paratroopers
📍 Kleshcheevka, Artyomovsk direction
▫️ Artillery units of 2S9 Nona-S 120mm self-propelled guns of the Ussuriysk Separate Guards Airborne Troops Formation conduct daily combat work to destroy AFU manpower and hardware.
▫️ Having received data from the reconnaissance, the crews of the Nona-S self-propelled guns marched to the positions and inflicted a fire defeat on the advancing enemy units.
