BBC News: Russia Attacked Theatre Sheltering Civilians in Besieged City of Mariupol

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03/17/2022 Civilians are said to be emerging alive from the ruins of a theatre bombed by Russia in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Despite pictures of devastation at the scene, many who were sheltering there are thought to have survived in a basement that withstood Wednesday’s attack. Russia denied it had targeted the site.