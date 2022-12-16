POD BABIES AND EUTHANASIA ARE 2 SIDES OF ONE COIN

IT'S ALL ABOUT ERASING YOU
Death reborn: Canadian Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)
Vannessa Beeley SUBSTACK version - https://tinyurl.com/3vauxap2
UK Column version - https://tinyurl.com/3z8dzvzu
My August/22 video about Canadas (MAID) death factory - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8xzU7TgD8W1/
Tim Truth - WORLDWIDE DEATHS PROVE GENOCIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0AlAJLBPKJgo/
POD BABY VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2RIvJ1U7RE
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.