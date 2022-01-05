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Coach Dave LIVE | 1-5-2021 | WHO HAS THE AUTHORITY?
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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32 views • January 05, 2022
Links from Today's Show:

Authority: http://www.webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/authority

38 Ohio Jan 6 "Rioters" Arrested: https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/2022/01/05/capitol-riot-38-ohioans-charged-six-pleaded-guilty-five-sentenced/8971840002/

Faith of Centurion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97a0fLC4S-0

1 Corinthians 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+cor+3&;version=KJV

Robin D Bullock "co pilots": https://rumble.com/vrv722-intelligence-briefing-with-robin-and-steve-episode-33.html




COACH DAVE LIVE


Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event


Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate


Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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authoritypass the saltcoach dave live
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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