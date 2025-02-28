Tribunals NOW?!: What’s Really Happening at Gitmo? | JUAN O SAVIN

Massive preparations are underway at Guantanamo Bay and other undisclosed locations, with new facilities built to house an astonishing number of detainees. Juan O Savin reveals details about military tribunals, the role of Western and global media in covering them, and the fate of those accused of heinous crimes.





What does this mean for America’s future? Who will face justice, and how will it unfold? Get ready for disclosures that will shake the nation.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/









THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/john-juan-updates-with-juan-osavin-fog-of-war-coming-to-an-end-multiple-reveals-multiple-fronts-2-25-25/





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.



